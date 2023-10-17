NBS Bank, Atlas Medical partner for breast cancer awareness

Ng’ombe (right) shakes hands with Dr Patel to seal the partnership

NBS Bank has partnered with Atlas Medical Centre to bring awareness to women on free breast cancer screening services being offered at the medical facility this month.

October is breast cancer awareness month, and the medical centre started offering free breast cancer screening services from day one.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, NBS Bank Head of Marketing and Customer Experience Tamanda Ng’ombe said the Bank is using its wide range of customers and social media platforms to relay the message of the free screening service.

“Dr. [Parth] Patel reached out to NBS Bank that they needed corporates to come in to help them communicate the message that people should come and get screened because most people don’t know where to go or can’t afford it. We are a communication channel for Atlas Medical Centre to get people to go and get screened,” she said

Atlas Medical Center Managing Director Dr Parth Patel said the health facility managed to secure a specific fund that will allow them to conduct breast cancer screening for any woman that walks into the clinic the entire month.

“However, the impact we could create on our own is limited because as a private clinic, we are not able to reach out to the masses out there. Partnering with corporate institutions like NBS Bank would help try to get to the people and spread the message because breast cancer is something that we now have treatment options for,” said Patel.

Patel added the health facility is targeting to reach out to 400 women and has currently screened 120 women since October 1.

He said the initiative will also be extended to men in November which is prostate cancer awareness month.