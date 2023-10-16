Chimwendo hails President Chakwera for constructing state-of-the-art obstetrics hospital in Mangochi

Men working ahead

Minister of Local government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda says new speciality hospital at Makanjira in Mangochi district is clear testimony that President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is committed to develop this country without looking at political or religious backgrounds.

Chimwendo was speaking today at the lunch of Makanjira Comprehensive Emergency Obstetrics and Neonatal Facility which president Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera graced.

In his remarks, the minister hailed Chakwera for constructing a super- speciality hospital wing which has newest medical technology with some automated machineries.

“Mr President, you have shown love for the people of Mangochi because of giving them this state- of -the -art specialized hospital irrespective of people’s political, religious, and cultural affiliations.

“Just two days ago, the people of Mangochi were given Nkuzi water project for clean water which your Excellency inaugurated. This is true manifestation of your commitment to develop this country in every sector,” said Chimwendo Banda who is leader of business in Parliament.

He added that construction company of the hospital is estimated to employ over 200 workers with over 70% being the youths.

Chimwendo also thanked the people the government of Iceland for the pumping money for the hospital construction.

The one- year project will be implemented through Mangochi District Council to the tune of K2.5 billion and benefit over 120,000 people in Makanjira.