WALTER FULFILLS HIS CAMPAIGN PROMISE, as jubilant crowds give Scorchers heroes welcome after historic win

Triumphant Malawi Women National Football team, the Scorchers have landed home to heroes welcome which saw the team captain, Temwa Chawinga disembarking the plane while holding the Hollywoodbets COSAFA Champions Cup after beating Zambia 2:1 in a thrilling match played at Lucas Moripe Stadium in South Africa.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) leader, Walter Nyamilandu Manda joined the jubilant supporters who waved Malawian flags and sang songs of praise and worship as players emerged on the balcony of the airport.

Rose Kalulu one of the ardent football supporters said: “we feel obliged to dance and praise God for the incredible results these girls have brought to the country after men have failed to do so on countess times. Awa akufunika boma liwagulire aliyense ka sienta as token of appreciation”

Along the road from the airport towards the Blantyre city, several people waited for the team convoy.

The team is this evening expected to be treated to sumptuous dinner at Mount Soche Hotel organized by Football Association of Malawi under the leadership of Walter Nyamilandu Manda for the job well done.