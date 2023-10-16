AQSA in education, women empowerment drive

By IOMMIE CHIWALO

At tariqatul Qadriya Sunni Association (AQSA) has committed to continue with its passion to empower women through skills and education as a tool for contributing to national development.

This has been said at the graduation ceremony for two centres of the Mai Fatima Tailoring Center Held in Namwera in Mangochi where 80 women successfully finished their tailoring training.

Apart from the skills and knowledge, the graduands have also been given starter pack which includes tailoring machine and accessories to start businesses.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Primary Education Advisor for Namwera zone, Mustafa Mpemba who was guest of honour said the trainings and skills development to rural women is a way to go in as far as importance of women empowerment towards national development is concerned.

He advised the graduands to make proper use of the took kit provided to them saying that is what will spearhead economic transformation as well as self reliance mentality.

One of the training beneficiaries Mai Nanyumba said was grateful to AQSA saying skills acquired will go a long way in improving their lives and foster development by reducing high dependency burden whereby women will also be able to contribute financially at family level.

She said civilization brought about through education will also help parents to encourage their children to work hard in school and Madrassah as it has proven that education is a key.

AQSA Media Coordinator Muhammad Aboo disclosed that currently they are running 80 centres and there are 40 ladies being empowered at each centre.

On the value of each starter pack has a value of K300,000 equalling to K960 million being disbursed to the graduates.

On the reasons for establishing the training centres he said serves as a means of empowering muslim ladies in Malawi.

The programmes which started in 2001 are proving to be producing significant outcomes because as of to-date more than 30, 000 ladies have graduated translating into giving an income to 30,000 households in Malawi.