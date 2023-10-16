spot_img
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
Latest

SDA church leaders call for Malawians to unite amid socioeconomic hardships

Malawi Voice
Press briefing in Progress

Blantyre,  Malawi voice: Leaders of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) have encouraged  Malawians to remain united as the country is passing  through socioeconomic hardships.

Smart Chimwaza , Executive Secretary of the SDA South Malawi Conference was speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, 15 October, 2023 as the church is celebrating 100 years of existence in Blantyre.

Chimwaza said   while people in the country are going through various socioeconomic hardships, there is need to cooperate and remain united.

“We know that we are going through hard times when other necessities are not there, but we need to cooperate. Through the name of Jesus, the Lord can see us through during this difficult time,” said Chimwaza.

“We have got a message to the people of Malawi: We only have got one Malawi and we need to be united. We need to develop the country together.

He further expressed gratitude that over the past 100 years of existence, membership of the SDA church has grown in Malawi up to over 650,000 baptized members currently.

Meanwhile, celebrations marking 100 years of existence of SDA Church in Blantyre dubbed ‘Chiwembe for Blantyre Centenary’, have started with a crusade at Mjamba Freedom Park in Blantyre.

According to the SDA South Malawi Conference Executive Secretary, President of the Seventh Day Adventist Woodlands Conference in Zambia, Daniel Chunga, will lead the centenary celebration.

According to Chimwaza the church have lined up several activities taking place starting from 5pm to 7pm daily at Mjamba Freedom Park up until October 28, 2023.

