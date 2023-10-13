Illovo hands over 1O tricycles to ‘Tseketseke Kuma Last’ Promo Winners

Local sugar manufacturer, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc, has handed over 10 tricycles each worth K9 million to ten winners of the “Tseketseke Kuma Last” promotion.

The historic and colorful handover ceremony took place on Friday at company’s head office in Limbe, Blantyre.

Out of the ten winners, four winners are from the Northern region, two from the Central region, and another four from the Southern region of Malawi

In his remarks, Illovo Managing Director Lekani Katandula said Illovo is committed to ensuring that its customers are well rewarded.

“At Illovo, we understand the importance of appreciating and rewarding the efforts and loyalty of our customers and partners. It’s not just about the prizes; it’s about recognizing your support and being a part of your lives, making your journey sweeter,”

“These tricycles will not just be a means of transportation they represent our gratitude, our respect, and our commitment to making your lives better. Your trust in our products and the continuous support you offer is what motivates us to reach higher and strive to give you the quality products you deserve,” said Katandula

Other top prizes included cookers; upright fridges, shopping vouchers worth K250,000, K1 million worth of vouchers for iron sheets for 36 people; 216 bicycles and motorcycles during monthly draws.

In addition, the promotion awarded numerous instant prizes to lucky winners through a lucky dip such as zitenje; T-shirts; buckets; caps; mugs and sugar canisters, among others.

“In this just-ended competition, a grand total of 9,566 instant prizes were awarded to lucky winners. We considered the needs of each group and designed the promotion to ensure that everyone could participate and stand a chance to win many of the fantastic rewards that matched their interests and businesses.

This goes to show the incredible response the promotion received but has also gone beyond our wildest dreams. It’s a reflection that the Illovo promotions have become an event that our customers and consumers look forward to and has become a fixture in their yearly calendars,” said Katandula

Illovo Malawi, which is one of two sugar producers operating in the country, supplies more than 60% of its total sugar sales into the domestic consumer and industrial markets, and a portion of the balance exported regionally within the sub-continent.