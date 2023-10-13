CDEDI bays for Zikhale Ng’oma’s blood

By Martha Kachingwe Phiri

Homeland Security Minister, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives-CDEDI demands the immediate firing of Homeland Security Minister, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma over insecurity following latest reported gruesome murder cases in the capital, Lilongwe.

Police in Lilongwe have confirmed that on Monday this week, they found five dead bodies suspected to have been murder cases. One body, almost in decomposed state was found at Bwandilo, two others in Area 23 and 24 while the others including that of a child were dumped around Kanengo area.

CDEDI Executive Director, Sylvester Namiwa further believes Ng’oma isn’t fit for the position after his earlier insensitive statement that the murder of only three out of 20 million people didn’t amount to national security breakdown.

Namiwa also questions President Lazarus Chakwera’s silence on the matter; saying this signals a government that is failing to protect lives and property of its people.

“Hence, it is in view of these trying circumstances that CDEDI gives President Chakwera seven days to rise above party politics and dismiss his Homeland Security Minister and also tell the nation government’s plan over this life-threatening moment of our nation,” Namiwa demands.

The local governance institution has further challenged the Public Affairs Committee “to wake up from its deep slumber and address this insecurity problem and also call for a high level stakeholders meeting to address the food, forex, fertilizer and essential drugs and medical supplies crises.”

Ng’oma, who is also National Director of Strategic Planning in the Malawi Congress Party, one of the Tonse Alliance key partners, is yet to comment on CDEDI demands. Again, Information Minister, Moses Kunkuyu was not readily available for a comment.

But previously, Kunkuyu, almost sanitizing Ng’oma’s careless remarks, said President Chakwera was deeply concerned with the murder related deaths and challenged security agencies to combine efforts in tackling the problem and ensure that crime does not become the defining feature of the country’s social fabric.

“We would like to assure all Malawians that government has tasked the police and all other security agencies to put all their resources and expertise together with decisive action to solve these murders,” said the government spokesperson.

This was after the brutal murder of Parliament of Malawi employee, Michael Thomu, Coca-Cola Beverages Company Sales Manager, Allan Wittika, Reserve Bank of Malawi’s ICT and network Manager, Agnes Katengeza and a fresh graduate of the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Jacob Msokera.

In August this year, bandits assaulted and killed Ndirande Police officer in Blantyre, Sub Inspector, Boniface Kamundayayi. The thugs also robbed him of his two mobile phones and other valuable.

Two months earlier, a fourth year student at the Malawi College of Accountancy in the commercial city, Allie Dulani was brutally killed while coming from evening prayers.

Meanwhile, security expert, Master Mfune thinks the proliferation of the murder cases could be as a result of the prevailing economic hardships and high cost of living among Malawians.



