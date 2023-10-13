Airtel golf tourney dates Lilongwe

By Moses Nyirenda

As one way of interacting with its corporate clients, leading telecommunications company Airtel Malawi has organized a K30 million golf tournament at Lilongwe Golf Club scheduled for Saturday, October 14.

According to Airtel Malawi Head of Brands, Public Relations and Corporate Social Responsibility, Norah Chavula Chirwa, the tournament will be a good opportunity to interact with customers and also enjoy the sport of golf.

“We are excited to host the tournament here in Lilongwe. The overwhelming response of over 180 golfers registering to participate has been really great”, Chavula Chirwa explained.

Captain for Lilongwe Golf Club, Duncan Chidzankufa, commended Airtel Malawi for choosing golf as a tool of interaction.

“We are delighted that companies are coming in to sponsor golf tournaments in the country, and this is helping create a platform to interact with their clients,” Chidzankufa said.

In addition to that, Chidzankufa also said that this will help in improving the quality of the sport in the country.

Winners at the tournament will receive different types of prizes.