Cashgate ‘chief’ suspect Mphwiyo still on the run

Police have not yet established the whereabouts of former budget director Paul Mphwiyo as investigations are underway.

Mphwiyo reportedly went missing earlier in the year when the High Court is expected to give its judgment in the K2.4 billion Cashgate case in which Mphwiyo and 17 others are about to know their fate.

Mphwiyo’s wife reported to Lingadzi Police that he had gone missing on June 26 2023.

Speaking to MIJ Online Peter Kalaya- Spokesperson for the Malawi police service said investigations are underway to trace Mphwiyo.

In May 2020, the court found Mphwiyo and others with a case to answer in connection with the alleged theft and money laundering of K2.4 billion of public funds, popularly known as Cashgate.-MIJ ONLINE