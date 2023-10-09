Chakwera mourns musician Atoht Manje

President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has mourned the death of the late renowned multitalented artist Atoht Manje whose real name is Elias Missi as “grave and disheartening” not only the music industry but also to the nation, Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda has says.



The Minister Chimwendo Banda was speaking today at the burial ceremony the departed musician at Sanyira Village, in the area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi district.

In his eulogy, Chimwendo said President Chakwera is extends his heartfelt condolences to Missi family on the death of renowned rapper and songwriter.

According to Chimwendo, the celebrated artist lived an exemplary life, generous, deeply passionate about issues affecting the country, which reflected in his music and art and that he made telling contributions to the socioeconomic development of the country.

“It is not only a family tragedy but a monumental loss to the nation and for the entertainment industry through his artistic genius creativity and talent which inspired many young Malawians in the industry.

“It is upon these successful pillars that President Chakwera is “deeply saddened and stunned” of his death. It marks a dark chapter in the history of music industry.

He was a singer and a creative mind who could have contributed significantly to the economic growth of the country through his artistic brains. President Chakwera is anguished and devastated for the loss,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also National Youth Director for the ruling Malawi Congress Party ( MCP).

Chimwendo also announced that Chakwera has condoled the family with K1 million and contributed transport and other logistics costs.

He also said: “President Chakwera prayed for the eternal repose of the soul of the departed and divine peace and comfort for the family, friends, fellow artists and associates”.

Before burial, Skeffa Chimoto who spoke on behalf of his friends described the late as a man of “collected demeanor and exceptional.” who crafted his songs that were liked by people of different characters.



Manje, 34 survived by a wife and four children died in the early hours of Sunday soon after performing at Livingstonia University in Rumphi district. He is well known for his hit song ‘Che- Patuma’.



Thousands upon thousands of mourners across the country attended the funeral ceremony which included the Democracy Progressive Party ( DPP) Publicity Secretary, Nicholas Dausi who represented leader of the Opposition, Kondwani Nankhumwa, advisor to the president on youths an spores, Soldier Lucius Banda, President of Musicians Union of Malawi, Ethel vita Chirwa, Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Skeffa Chimoto, Evans Meleka among others.