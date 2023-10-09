Heartbroken Chakwera condoles families of Zomba accident victims

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda has on Monday afternoon expressed anguish over the death of 9 people who died during an accident that happened at Malosa in Zomba district last evening.

The people were coming from a wedding traveling in an open vehicle (lorry) which had over 30 people according to police reports.

Chimwendo was speaking today in Traditional Authority (TA) Mponda in Mangochi district where he represented President Chakwera at a burial of 9 people who lost their lives in a car accident.

Extending his eulogy to the bereaved message from President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to the bereaved families, Chimwendo Banda said that the loss of every life is a tragedy, but it is heartbreaking when it happens in this manner.

He assured the families that the nation is mourning with them during this time of immense grief and offered the heartfelt commiseration from the President.

“On behalf of President Chakwera, I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died in this accident, said Chimwendo Banda who also emphasized that as Malawians we strive towards preventing such accidents by taking all necessary precautions.

He added: “to the survivors, who got injured by the tragic event, I also extend my sympathies and with you a speedy recovery and the healing hand of the Almighty God touch you in a special manner.

Chimwendo also announced that President Chakwera has consoled each family with K500, 000 and that Chakwera has ordered DODMA to distribute relief food to the bereaved families.

The accident happened at Malosa trading center. Police and villagers rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation by sending the injured ones to Zomba Central Hospital.

All family members were from same Traditional Authority, Mponda.