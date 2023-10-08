TIYENI TIKACHAJE MABATIRE: Mulhako reaches climax today

All roads in Southern region are leading to Chonde in Mulanje district as Mulhako Wa Alhomwe annual festival reaches its climax today.

The 2023 annual festival themed “Our Cultural Heritage, Our Shared Responsibility” started on Friday, October 6.

Among others things Lhomwes will showcase Lomwe foods such as Kalingonda, dances, traditional medicines and other elements of culture.

In an interview yesterday, business tycoon and former Mulhako Chairperson Leston Mulli called on all Malawians across cultural, ethnic and political divide to celebrate the Lhomwe culture.

He said time has come for Malawians and all races cross the universe to appreciate the Lhomwe traditions.

Mulli who is one of the richest people in the country further assured all people that will patronize this year’s festival of total excitement as they taste different kinds of aphrodisiacs among others.

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 with the aim of promoting Lhomwe culture by among other objectives, instilling a sense of pride in its people.

The formation of the organization revived some of the cultural practices that had been on the death bed.

The Lomwe are one of the four largest ethnic groups living in Malawi. They are located primarily in the southeast section of Malawi with the largest concentration being in Phalombe district.

Others live in Mulanje, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Zomba, and Liwonde. Smaller numbers are scattered throughout the southern region of Malawi.

In Mozambique, the Lomwe are found almost entirely in the Zambezi Province.