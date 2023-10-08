Apostle Sikwese claims he ‘predicted’ Atoht Manje’s death in August

Just hours after the passing of renowned musician Atoht Manje, a Mzuzu based controversial man of God Apostle Micheal Sikwese is claiming that he predicated about his death.

A facebook screen shot which has since gone viral on social media is indicating that on August 7 this year Apostle Sikwese predicted that the country will lose a great musician before the end of this year.

In his latest facebook post, Apostle Sikwese said: “In August, l came here with a prophetic revelation l saw about Malawian artist losing life.

“Am saddened by the passing of this greatest artist I have known for years Atoht Manje. My condolences to family and friends,”

The award-wining and celebrated musician Atoht Manje, real name Elias Samson Missi, died in the early hours of Sunday, soon after his performance at University of Livingstonia in Rumphi.

Meanwhile, the Musicians Union of Malawi (Mum) has expressed shock with the death of renowned star Atoht Manje.

According to Mum, the remains of Atoht Manje will be taken to Lilongwe on Sunday before burial in Mangochi on Monday.

Born in 1989, the artist hailed from Nansenga-Sanyira Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi. He is survived by a wife and four children.

Some of the songs he isreleased include ‘Che Patuma’, ‘Huwa’, ‘Ndalama’, ‘Munthu’, ‘Zili Bwino’, ‘Kunong’a’, ‘ Woyowoyo’, ‘Tizipepeseko’, ‘Majelasi’, ‘Unanditani’ and his latest ‘Phone Ya Bae’.