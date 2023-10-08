Bullets retain FDH Bank Cup

FCB Nyasa Bullets has defended the FDH Bank Cup after seeing off Mafco 3-0 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

After all was said and done it boiled down to who would get his tactics right on match day.

It was clear that Bullets were far much better tactically as they were already leading 2-0 within 15 minutes of kick off.

Just six minutes into the match, unmarked Lanjesi Nkhoma jerked Mafco from slumber after tapping in a perfect pass from Stanley Billiat beating Christopher Mikuwa in Mafco goals.

Six minutes later, Nkhoma came back to haunt Mafco this time he connected Patrick Mwaungulu’s pass.

The two quick goals unsettled Mafco before they could realise they were in for a surprise.

But they still recovered and tested Bullets goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda who was alert to deny Kingsley Nkhonjera in the 17th minute.

Mafco should have pulled one back when Chiyenda handled a back pass in the box resulting in an indirect free kick.

But they wasted the opportunity as they failed to beat the Bullets human wall.

Moments later, Mikuwa denied Ephraim Kondowe’s who delivered a powerful header.

At half-time, Bullets introduced Blessings Mpokera and Hassan Kajoke for Nkhoma and Billiat while Mafco’s Ernest Tambe replaced Paul Phiri.

It did not take time for Bullets to put the match beyond Mafco’s reach this time from Kondowe who connected yet another assist from Man of the Match Mwaungulu in the 50th minute.

Mwaungulu almost made it 4-0 but his shot in the box was stopped by Mikuwa.

Mafco made more changes in the 66th minute as Blessings Chandiyang’ana, Peter Kasonga and Gift Soko replaced Bernard Chimaimba, Wakisa Kalinga and Stain Malata.

Bullets responded by bringing in MacFarlane Mgwira, Precious Sambani and Anthony Mfune for Chawanangwa Gumbo, Kondowe and Gomezgani Chirwa.

Though by then the match was almost beyond Mafco, Phillimon nearly pulled one back but his header hit the post in the 87th minute.

And so Bullets defended the title to become the first to do in the history of the FDH Bank Cup.