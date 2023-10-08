Atoht Manje’s death shocks Chakwera

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda says President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is mourning together with all Malawians following the death of one the celebrated young artist, Atoht Manje.

Speaking in Mzuzu after visiting the bereaved family at Mzuzu Central Hospital, Chimwendo Banda said President Chakwera is “deeply saddened” by the death of young man hence he has ordered that ‘all funeral arrangements” must be managed by government.

“Malawi has certainly lost one of its greatest artist and son who contributed immensely to music industry, social and economic development of this country.

“I, therefore, on behalf of president Chakwera, wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, and the entire nation for this great loss. And my prayers are with you,” said Chimwendo speaking to reporters at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

The artist was discovered unconscious in a car in which he was resting after a stage performance at University of Livingstonia during early hours of Sunday. He went to perform at the college with his close friend Saint.

The remains of Atoht Manje born Elias Samson will be taken to Lilongwe on Sunday before burial in Mangochi on Monday.

Born in 1989, the artist hailed from Nansenga-Sanyira Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi. He is survived by a wife and four children.

Some of the songs he isreleased include ‘Che Patuma’, ‘Huwa’, ‘Ndalama’, ‘Munthu’, ‘Zili Bwino’, ‘Kunong’a’, ‘ Woyowoyo’, ‘Tizipepeseko’, ‘Majelasi’, ‘Unanditani’ and his latest ‘Phone Ya Bae’.