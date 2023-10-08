Staff Effort Earns MRA Prestigious PRSM Award

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has been presented with the ‘Leader in Public Relations innovation-2023 Award’ during the Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) Annual Conference, at the Makokola Retreat in Mangochi.

MRA said the award follows wide utilisation of almost all aspects and spectrum of public engagement to ensure tax collection maximisation.

The Authority’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma, attributed the earnings of the award to resilient efforts by MRA staff when it comes to implementing continuous engagement with taxpayers in the country.

“We ensured that we work hand-in-hand with our staff so that all stakeholders from members of the general public to taxpayers are timely and accordingly assisted. MRA also sustainably implemented physical engagements countrywide, availed online and social media platforms.

“Our call centre on toll-free line 672 is open to Malawians so that they are aware of their tax obligations and increase voluntary compliance,” Kapoloma said.

According to PRSM, the local tax administrator ensured that they were constantly available and very innovative in their communications which contributed to the beating of the year’s annual revenue collection, despite challenging economic environment.

In the 2022/2023 fiscal year, the Authority collected K1.539 trillion representing revenue performance of 100.1% up from the targeted K1.538 trillion, exacting a 22% year-on-year growth.

During the society’s elective Annual General Meeting, MRA Taxpayer Education Specialist, Wadza Otomani, amassed the most votes to assume the office of executive committee member.

Other 2023 PRSM Awards were PR Practitioner of the Year won by Lorraine Chikhula of FDH Bank; Access to Information Most Compliant Institution clinched by Central Medical Stores Trust and the PRSM Honorary Fellow won by the Minister of Tourism Honourable Vera Kamtukule.