AYIMANSO: I will be the next president–Mutharika

Former President Peter Mutharika says he will bounce back in 2025 to address challenges Malawians are experiencing currently under Malawi Congress Party (MCP) administration.

Mutharika, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president, was speaking during Mulhako Wa Alhomwe annual festival at Chonde in Mulanje district.

He observed that since DPP was booted out of government in June 2020 following the court sanctioned fresh presidential elections, prices of goods and services have been on the rise.

“Amalawi kusamva. During the last general election I repeatedly reminded you that you had a chance to vote for development or challenges,” Mutharika said.

This is probably the first time Mutharika has openly and publicly confirmed his 2025 presidential bid since leaving office.

Mutharika is a Malawian politician and lawyer who was President of Malawi from May 2014 to June 2020.

He has worked in the field of international justice, specializing in international economic law, international law and comparative constitutional law.