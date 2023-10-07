Chakwera for unity, harmony as vehicles for rapid development- Minister Chimwendo

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda says unity and stability are critical vehicles for shared development and advancing mutual prosperity.

Chimwendo was speaking today at the headquarters of Themba la Mathemba Chikulamayembe at Bolero in Rumphi district during this year’s Gonapamuhanya Cultural Festival of Tumbuka people.

He said President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera believes that culture is a unifying element in societies and as a fundamental pillar for sustainable future not only for identity but also socioeconomic development.

“Our history tells us that we can overcome even the most intractable of problems such as the deepened poverty, inequality, gender, unemployment and violence including the violence that men perpetrate against women and girls only when we work together,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also leader of government business in Parliament.

He also underlined that government understands that unity is fostered when there is equality in distribution of development projects championed by government.

He later urged the chiefs that they must always adhere to rule of law and advocating for the disadvantaged when distributing government materials meant for the poor.

In his remarks, Themba la Mathemba Chikulamayembe hailed president Chakwera for development projects he has initiated in the region.

Senior Chief Mphamba and Muyombe from Zambia and other several senior chiefs from Mzimba also graced the event.