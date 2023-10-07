MINISTRY OF FINANCE NOT FOR BABIES: Malawi’s President Chakwera ‘fires’ Gwengwe as Minister of Finance

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by section 92(1) as read with section 94(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi has appointed Simplex Chithyola Banda as Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs.

Until his appointment, Chithyola-Banda was serving as Minister of Trade and Industry.

The former Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Sosten Alfred Gwengwe, is now appointed Minister of Trade and Industry.

According to a statement signed by Colleen Zamba, Secretary to the President and Cabinet, the appointments are with immediate effect.