Bakili Muluzi hands over houses to Cyclone Freddy survivors in Phalombe

By Linda Likomwa

Cyclone Freddy Goodwill Ambassador, Former President Dr Bakili Muluzi on Friday handed over 17 houses to households affected by Tropical Cyclone Freddy at Mchenga Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Phweremwe in Phalombe.

Speaking during the handover ceremony Muluzi thanked Dozy Mmobuosi, a United Kingdom based Nigerian, for providing K500 million for the construction of 45 houses in the district.

He explained: “He has also committed to buy beds, mattresses and furniture for the households and also to bring solar electricity in the area.”

Executive Director for Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation, Dozy Mmobuosi said he wants to bring back the economy of people of Mchenga Village by empowering women so that they can take care of their families.

“I believe in empowering women and instead of giving them food so that they go hungry again, I will discuss with some authorities in the district on a sustainable way for them to have food all the time,” he said.

Mmobuosi has committed to construct 131 houses for the affected people in the village.

One of the beneficiaries, Ida Musiyapo thanked Mmobuosi for providing resources for the construction of the houses and Phalombe District Council for the support for them to have good shelter.

The remaining 28 houses will be completed by end of October this year.