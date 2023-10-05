Malawi Takes the Lead in Low Data Cost, Paving the Way for Digitalization

Daud Suleman, Director General of the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA)

Malawi has taken the lead in Sub-Saharan Africa by offering the most affordable data prices, according to a recent report by cable.co.uk, a prominent platform for broadband, TV, and phone comparisons.

Covering data prices from June to September 2023, the report places Malawi at the top of the African ranking and 29th globally with an impressively low average data price of just $0.38 per 1GB.

In an analysis by African Business Insider specializing in African economics, technology, energy transition, and climate change, it is noted that high data costs have historically hindered internet access, particularly in Africa.

However, the analysis acknowledges the progress made by certain African countries, including Malawi, as a way in the right direction.

This achievement is even more remarkable when compared to the 2020 report from the same source, which ranked Malawi as having the highest mobile data prices in Africa, reaching an alarming $27.41 per 1GB.

Daud Suleman, Director General of the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), expressed immense pride in Malawi’s strides towards low data costs.

He stated, “Our commitment to ensuring that the digital services are accessible to all Malawians has remained steadfast. We firmly believe that affordable data services are a fundamental right, and we are heartened to see our efforts reflected in these results. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that every citizen can harness the benefits of the internet.”

Suleman emphasized that Malawi’s success has proven that low data cost is not merely a dream but a reality capable of transforming lives. He further committed to ensuring that every Malawian has the opportunity to leverage the power of the Internet for personal and economic growth.

Chisomo Chimwaza, a third-year student at Mzuzu University, highlighted the critical role of the Internet in education.

“Access to affordable internet is crucial for our studies, and with the current lower internet costs, it has become easier to access study materials,” she said.

Based on the findings of the cable.co.uk report, Nigeria secures the second position with a data price of $0.39, while Egypt ranks 10th with a rate of $0.65 per 1GB, further highlighting Malawi’s pioneering efforts in affordable data access within the region.