spot_img
spot_img
19.2 C
New York
Friday, October 6, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Nomads give FAM middle finger

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

…to withdraw from Airtel Top 8

File: Wanderers celebrating victory- Photo Credit: Archangel Tembo

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC has threatened to withdraw from fulfilling their next Airtel Top 8 fixture if FAM’s Competitions Committee sticks to its determination against them.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) slapped the blues to pay about K24 million for damaging Bingu National Stadium property.

The team is also fined for abandoning the Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal match against Silver Strikers.

Nomads’ Board Member, Humphreys Mvula, said the club was not invited to appreciate the said damage hence not trusting the calculation.

He further said that the said damage should be recovered by the insurance company and not by the club.

Currently, Wanderers have filed an appeal against all the charges.

Previous article
Award Winning Writer Mafunga Phaiya dies
Next article
Malawi Takes the Lead in Low Data Cost, Paving the Way for Digitalization
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc