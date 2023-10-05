Nomads give FAM middle finger

…to withdraw from Airtel Top 8

File: Wanderers celebrating victory- Photo Credit: Archangel Tembo

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC has threatened to withdraw from fulfilling their next Airtel Top 8 fixture if FAM’s Competitions Committee sticks to its determination against them.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) slapped the blues to pay about K24 million for damaging Bingu National Stadium property.

The team is also fined for abandoning the Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal match against Silver Strikers.

Nomads’ Board Member, Humphreys Mvula, said the club was not invited to appreciate the said damage hence not trusting the calculation.

He further said that the said damage should be recovered by the insurance company and not by the club.

Currently, Wanderers have filed an appeal against all the charges.