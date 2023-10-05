spot_img
spot_img
19.3 C
New York
Friday, October 6, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
Latest

Award Winning Writer Mafunga Phaiya dies

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Writer Lucius Mafunga Phaiya has died at Mulanje District Hospital, his niece Cecilia has confirmed with Malawi Voice.

Mafunga, who has two novels to his name, including the latest one ‘Rising to the bottom’ died of brain tumor, according to Kumbani.

Mafunga came into the literally limelight in the late 1990s to mid 2000s with countless poems, shortstories, news articles and features in various publications; Weekend Nation, Malawi News, Together Magazine in Malawi and Free Ads and The Knysna-Plett Herald in South Africa.

He recently published a novel ‘Rising to the botton’, whose manuscript scooped second position in the 2017 national literally award.

This was his second novel after ‘Third force’ an excerpt of which, under the same time won him a Consolation prize in the MAWU-FMB Short story awards of the same year.

According to Kumbali, Phaiya will be raid to rest on Saturday at Njema Village in TA Njema in Mulanje.

Previous article
Mulhako Wa Alhomwe prays for Cyclone Freddy victims in Malawi
Next article
Nomads give FAM middle finger
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc