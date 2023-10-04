Wanderers secretary fined K1.2 million for asking if FAM officials were drunk

…. Threatens to drag FAM to court

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers board secretary and legal adviser Chancy Gondwe has threatened to drag Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to High Court over a K1.2 million fine.

FAM has fined Gondwe after finding him guilty on three counts of misconduct in relation to the interview he gave to an online publication ‘Waganyu’.

Gondwe, who was reacting to the determination of the abandoned Airtel Top 8 quarter-final first leg match between Wanderers and Silver Strikers on September 23,asked if FAM officials who fined Mighty Mukuru Wanderers K24.5 million were drunk.

“..But for now we are going through the verdict, we are reading it to understand if those who made it were drunk or not,” Gondwe was quoted

According to ruling, signed by FAM general secretary Alfred Gunda, Gondwe was given 48 hours to respond to the charges, but did not do so within the stipulated time frame.

But in an interview with Nation Online, Gondwe said he will not appeal to FAM but will take the matter to the High Court of Malawi.

FAM Competitions Committee ordered Wanderers to pay about K22 million to cover for repairs at BNS.

Wanderers were fined about K2 million for bringing the game of football, FAM and sponsor, in disrepute. The Nomads was also fined K500,000 for causing the abandonment of the match