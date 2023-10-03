NBM boosts Mothers Fun Run with K5 million

Mitole (right) presents a dummy cheque to Munthali

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has supported the Nation Publication Limited (NPL) Mothers’ Fun Run Project for Nkhata Bay District Hospital with K5 million.

Speaking during a symbolic cheque presentation at NBM towers on Friday, NBM plc Head Legal Services and Company Secretary Zunzo Mitole said while contributing to safe motherhood and dignified births, the Bank is demonstrating its commitment to corporate social responsibility.

“To the Bank, the Mothers’ Fun Run Project provides an opportunity to collaborate with diverse organizations and individuals who share this common goal of good maternal and neonatal health. This contribution directly impacts the reduction of preventable causes of maternal and neonatal mortality and ensures a more comfortable childbirth experience for rural women.”

“A safer childbirth experience not only ensures the well-being of mothers but also sets the foundation for healthier newborns and future generations. By investing in maternal health, we contribute to healthier communities and a stronger workforce for Malawi. It is for the mentioned reasons that the Bank has contributed a total of K5 million towards the Mothers Fun Run. The donated funds will go towards the purchase of six delivery beds and mattresses,” said Mitole.

NPL Managing Editor Ephraim Munthali thanked NBM for actively participating in the Mothers’ Fun Run projects for years.

“It means more lives are going to be saved to a certain extent. Medical health officers in Nkhata Bay and its satellite health facilities are going to have better equipment, it may not be everything but at least there will be movement. More children will be saved and mothers do not have to go through hell to give birth,” said Munthali

NPL Mothers’ Fun Run Project, an initiative under the Safe Motherhood Space, started 17 years ago to enhance maternal and neonatal health outcomes in Malawi, following the guidance of the Malawi Health Sector Strategic Plans.