Chakwera to ‘miss’ John Tembo burial  

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera is ‘likely’ to miss the burial ceremony of veteran politician John Zenus Ungapake Tembo.

Dr. Chakwera, who is also governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, is still in United States of America where he went for United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The remains of Tembo, a former MCP president and senior government official, on died on Tuesday will be laid to rest on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

According to the funeral program, night vigil will be at Tembo’s Area 10 residence in Lilongwe on Monday after collection of the body from Goodwill Mortuary in the city on Monday at 8am.

After that, they will a public viewing which will be done at Malawi Congress Party (MCP) headquarters from 9am to 5pm.

On Tuesday, the body will be taken to Bingu International Convention Centre’s Malawi Square where eulogies and public service will be done before departing for Dedza at 11am.