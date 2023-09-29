NBM gives financial dealers K2 million for conference

Pidini (right) presenting a cheque to Mbingwa

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has given K2 million to the Financial Dealers Association (FIMDA) for their lakeshore conference in October.

Speaking during a symbolic cheque presentation at NBM head office on Thursday, the Bank’s Treasury and Investment Banking Division Senior Dealer Lysan Pidini said they decided to donate towards the conference because financial market dealers have a role to play in the economy as they set the prices in the foreign exchange.

“As a Bank, we feel that we have a role to assist the financial market and the financial industry, that is why National Bank has decided today to support the FIMDA lake conference, we are quite sure that out of this conference, we are going to see brilliant ideas, and innovative products coming out and start a debate of issues that are affecting our economy,” said Pidini.

FIMDA General Secretary James Mbingwa said the association is very happy and appreciative of the sponsorship which will go a long way in organizing the conference.

“The conference is going to bring a lot of experts together to discuss matters that are affecting this nation and therefore a lot of the dealers present and participants are going to learn a lot from these experts.”

“If you look at this year’s conference theme, we trying to tackle issues that are affecting the nation in terms of the generation of forex, as dealers most of the time we are at the end where we are trading, we have foreign exchange market dealers that we trade in forex but tackling issues that are going to contribute to the generation of forex in the country,” said Mbingwa.

FIMDA will hold the conference in Mangochi from October 13 to 16 under the theme ‘The Role of Financial Market in Achievement of Agricultural Productivity and Commercialization’.