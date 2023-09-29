PressCane touts new fire-fighting truck

Press Cane fire fighters poses in front of the fire truck

Ethanol distiller PressCane Limited has said its recent acquisition of a brand-new fire-fighting-truck will not only serve the company but the communities as well at no cost as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The fire-fighting truck became handy on Sunday when it helped put out a fire which gutted part of Dyeratu Market just a few metres from Press Cane ethanol plant in Chikwawa.

“We’re thrilled to announce a significant step in our commitment to safety by introducing our brand-new fire-fighting truck, a crucial addition to our Chikwawa distillery complex. This proactive measure is a testament to our dedication to ensuring safety not only within our complex but also within the community.”

“Our fire fighting personnel were called to help put out fire which started at Dyeratu Market which is not very far from our plant and we are glad that we could lend a helping hand to our community because this truck is not for only us but all the people of Chikwawa,” said Press Cane Sales and Marketing Manager Mercy Jumula Kamanga in an interview.

“We are proud to share that our skilled firefighters have recently successfully completed a rigorous training program, endorsed by experts from the Aviation Department. Given the high flammability of ethanol, this investment bolsters our confidence in effectively mitigating fire risks. At PressCane, safety remains our top priority,” added Kamanga.

Dyeratu Market Chairperson Henry Chimwala said they suspect that the fire may have started from an electrical fault from an electricity pole and has destroyed merchandise for traders worth millions of kwachas.

He hailed Press Cane workers for putting out the fire using the fire-fighting truck.

Chikwawa Police Station Spokesperson Dickson Matemba said they have instituted investigations into the fire to understand its cause.