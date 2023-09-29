Bushiri’s Goshen Trust supports women football with K60 million package, renewed every year

Goshen Trust has today announced a K60 million sponsorship package to Football Association of Malawi (FAM) meant to support the growth of women football in Malawi.

Goshen Trust Visionaire Dr Shepherd Bushiri has hinted that the package is subject to renewal and further adjustments with each passing year.

“I have seen a team that is doing extremely well but it’s not being sponsored. That’s why I decided to come in not just to help the National Women Soccer Team, but also women football development so that we have more talent being nurtured,” he said.

In the sponsorship agreement, K29 million is going to support the Scorchers, the National Women Football Team, trip to for COSAFA Cup, while K10 million is going to boost the allowances for the Scorchers in their COSAFA pursuits.

On the other hand, K21 million will go to support the National Women Football League which has now been branded to Goshen Women Football League.

FAM President Water Nyamilandu has hailed Goshen Trust for the donation, underlining that women football is mostly ignored and looked down upon in sponsorship yet it does a lot.

” Its a great day for Women’s Football. This is a child that has been marginalised for a long time now has been saved. You have come to the rescue of a battered bruised child and we thank you.

“In Bushiri and the Goshen City, I see a man who is passionate about his country. I pray that this investment will not go in vain because you have set the pace.

“Goshen City has come to the Women’s Football as a good Samaritan. As FAM, we have been singlehandedly sponsoring Women’s football but though with the hardships, we have managed to export players to Europe good examples being the Chawinga Sisters.

“We applaud you for coming to a field that no-one saw potential. If these Girls are empowered, chances are high that they can take us to the World Cup faster than the men.

“We failed to take part in Wafcon qualifiers because we don’t have enough funds and now we were about to give up on Cosafa as well. This is a relief to us,” he said.