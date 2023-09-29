spot_img
spot_img
15.5 C
New York
Friday, September 29, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

High Court orders DPP convention within 90 days

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

High Court in Lilongwe has ordered the main Democratic Progressive Party-DPP to hold an elective political conference within 90 days in a case related to the controversial National Governing Council meeting held at Nkopola Lodge in July this year.

During the NGC meeting which was held on 3rd July 2023, members present made resolutions which among others elected current party president Peter Mutharika as the torch bearer for the DPP party in the coming 2025 general elections.

Following the meeting, some party officials which included DPP Vice President for the South Kondwani Nankhumwa, Secretary General Grelzeder Jeffrey, Jappie Mhango and Yusuf Nthenda filed an application for order to nullify the proceedings and resolutions made at the July NGC meeting.

Meanwhile, Judge Simeon Mdeza has nullified the NGC meeting, describing it as a sham and a threat to intra-party democracy.

He has since ordered the party to hold a “properly constituted National Governing Council meeting and Elective National Political Conference” within ninety days

Previous article
Malawi exports Indian hemp to Macedonia
Next article
Bushiri’s Goshen Trust supports women football with K60 million package, renewed every year
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc