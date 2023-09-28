Horny Malawian man defiles four girls in a roll

By Sylvester Kumwenda

Police at Mponela in Dowa have arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly having sexual intercourse with four minor girls aged between 8 to 12.

Mponela Police Public Relations Officer, Macpatson Msadala has identified the suspect as Raphael Watson of Chatewa Village in Senior Chief Chakhaza in the district.

The suspect is believed to have committed the offence on September 24, 2023 at Chatewa Village.

“On the day, the four young girls went to the suspect’s house to chat with other young girls there, but did not find them. Conspicuously, the suspect chased away some young boys that were around his house.

“After this, the suspect started inviting the young girls one after another to his bedroom and had sexual intercourse with them. Watson then promised them K200 each for them not to reveal what had happened and threatened to kill them if they told anyone about this,” said Msadala.

However, the eight-year-old girl revealed what happened to her parents who later reported the matter to Village Headman Chatewa. The traditional leader then informed Mponela Police of the matter.

“Upon receipt of the information, the police arrested the suspect who is now expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of having sexual intercourse with minors,” said Msadala.