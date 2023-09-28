spot_img
Friday, September 29, 2023
John Tembo to be buried in his compound

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The body of former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President John Zenus Ungapake Tembo will be laid to rest in Kaphala Village in the area of Senior Chief Kaphuka in Dedza, sister to the deceased Ivy Tembo has disclosed.

Speaking to MBC, JZU’s sister who once worked as First Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet under late Ngwazi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda said the late Tembo always wanted to see the underprivileged attain a good education.

“I am saddened by his death. We were 10. John was so instrumental in our lives,” Ivy Tembo told MBC Online.

Meanwhile, Tembo’s son John Tembo Junior disclosed that the remains of his late father will be buried in a mausoleum within their compound where his late wife Ruth, was also laid to rest.

“We are currently working with the government as well as party officials and once the programme is done, the public will be informed,” he added.

Tembo’s nephew, Morgan said the family has lost a pillar of strength, with village headman Mphenzi of Kaphala area in the district describing him as a generous man, pointing out he used to help many in times of hunger.

Tembo died on Wednesday morning at a private clinic in Lilongwe. – Story Credit: MBC ONLINE

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

