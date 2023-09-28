Malawi to develop measures, policy to curb cybercrime

By Patricia Kapulula

Lilongwe, September 28: Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu says government is putting in place measures and policies that guide usage of access to information in order to help curb cybercrime in the country.

Kunkuyu made the remarks in Lilongwe on Thursday during commemoration of the International Day of Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) 2023.

He said much as Malawi has laws in place, there is need to revise the laws and align them with international practices if cybercrime is to be addressed.

Kunkuyu observed that issues of cyber security are big and of concern globally hence the need to have policies and measures in place that would work towards addressing cybercrime.

He, therefore, appealed to people to use internet responsibly by accessing information and not as a tool to attacking individuals or governments.

Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) Executive Secretary, Habiba Osman described the day as important saying it reminds people on the importance of access to information.

“As a Commission, we are reminding Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of their role in access to information and how it promotes transparency and accountability,” she said.

During the event MHRC awarded five best performing public institutions in implementation of access to information. Central Medical Stores Trust, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Central Region Water Board, Malawi Electoral Commission and Roads Fund Administration were awarded.

The institutions were awarded based on recruitment of information officers, capacity building for its staff, disclosure of public information and having active websites which are updated regularly, among other things.

During the event, MISA Malawi launched the 2023 Transparency Assessment Country Report and presentation of Golden Key and Golden Padlock awards.

10 MDAs were assessed which saw Mzuzu City Council getting the Golden Key for being an open institution in as far as access to information is concerned and Ministry of Agriculture getting the Golden Padlock for being the secretive institution.