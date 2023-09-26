spot_img
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Parliament responds to CDEDI’s Call… summons IG, agencies on security lapse

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Iommie Chiwalo

IG Yolamu to appear before parliament

Parliament has responded positively to the calls by Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) to summon police Chief and Minister responsible for Homeland Security over security lapse.

In an invitation to the police Inspector General Merlyne Yolamu, Parliament justifies the essence of the meeting citing the recent increase of killings, theft and robbery cases.

The letter states that it will be a joint meeting with the Homeland Security Minister, authorities from National Intelligence Services as well as the Police high command led by the Inspector General.

Recently CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa requested Parliamentary Committee on defense and security to summon police Chief and Minister responsible for Homeland Security following a spate of mysterious killings of people. 

NAMIWA: I am glad that Parliament has responded positively to our calls

Namiwa asked the committee to question authorities from the country’s security apparatus on why they deserve to continue drawing tax payers’ money from public purse when it is clear that they do not have clue on how to curb the current security breakdown. 

The CDEDI Boss noted that apart from loss of productive age groups, security lapse has the potential to scare away investors leading into counterproductive since no one is sure of what would happen to their own lives and property. 

“When people are in fear, they cannot concentrate on anything and I am glad that Parliament has responded positively to our calls on the need to summon Inspector General, Homeland Security Minister to appear before Parliamentary Committee on defense and security. 

The Committee will be meeting at Parliament building in Lilongwe from October 2 to October 6, but the security institutions on October 4.

