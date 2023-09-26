UNICEF, INCOS hailed for leading towards reduction of waterborne diseases in Zomba

Awareness campaign in progress at Zomba prison

Cases of waterborne diseases are expected to reduce following a number of interventions being implemented by Initiative for Community Development Services-INCOS with financial assistance from UNICEF.

UNICEF Chief for Community Development and Resilience Bhawna Vajpai said this when she visited some interventions in Zomba aimed at reducing challenges of water and sanitation.

Vajpai said:” Issues of water and sanitation are very critical in attaining goal number of 6 of the United Nations Development Goals hence the need to invest more in the sector”

For her part Zomba District Commissioner Reinghard Chavula hailed for INCOS for implementing meaningful interventions that has seen Zomba cases of waterborne diseases reduced.

“From the cholera outbreak this year our status has been improving because of partners like INCOS who are doing a recommendable job in the water, hygiene and sanitation sector” Chavula said.

INCOS Executive Director Kennedy Mwalwanda said achieving 2030 agenda of water and sanitation there is need for a strong collaboration among players on WASH space.

High Table

Mwalwanda said: “As INCOS we believe in concerted efforts in addressing issues of affecting the general public and that is why we are working a number of stakeholders in implementing our interventions here in Zomba.

Among the sites visited was Songani market, communities of Masambuka and Mikuyu prison respectively.

Zomba was among the districts that were hit hard by cholera outbreak from March this year.