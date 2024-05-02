spot_img
British High Commissioner Commends Malawian Media on Environmental Reporting

By Lovemore Khomo
By Malawi Voice

By Lovemore Khomo

British High Commissioner Fiona Ritchie has praised Malawian journalists for their crucial role in environmental reporting, emphasizing the need for continued coverage of environmental issues to promote development and accountability.

“The world is facing an existential climate crisis and Malawi has been at the receiving end of climate change impacts such as extreme droughts, erratic rainfall and floods,” Ritchie said.

“Given Malawi’s climate risk profile—and the recurring cycle of weather and climate-related disasters—the media plays an important role in raising awareness of the connections between our interaction with the environment and these shocks.”

Ritchie highlighted the significance of environmental reporting, particularly in the face of climate change, which has severely impacted Malawi. She noted that the media plays a vital role in raising awareness of environmental issues and promoting transparency and accountability.

“We have been supporting different training programs for journalists and communication experts from Malawi through various institutions of higher learning in the UK, including scholarships,” Ritchie explained. “We believe that independent media is essential to a functioning society.”

Association of Environmental Journalists in Malawi (AEJ) President Matthews Malata expressed gratitude for the recognition and support, acknowledging the significant influence journalists have in raising awareness and promoting environmental protection.

“Journalists have great influence in society through reporting and raising awareness on protection of the environment,” Malata said.

The meeting coincided with World Press Freedom Day, celebrated annually on May 3rd, with this year’s theme being “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis.”

