Kamuzu Banda’s trusted errand boy John Tembo hospitalized

Former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President John Zenus Ungapake Tembo is admitted to a private clinic in Lilongwe.

According to his son John Tembo Jnr, the veteran politician was rushed to the hospital Monday evening last week and is still unwell.

He further said JZU who is in his early 90s has acute pneumonia dehydration and had surgery on one foot due to his diabetic condition.

Tembo, who was a trusted right hand man for former president late Kamuzu Banda, is a veteran Malawian politician who served for years as MCP president.