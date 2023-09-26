spot_img
spot_img
15.3 C
New York
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
spot_img
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Kamuzu Banda’s trusted errand boy John Tembo hospitalized

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President John Zenus Ungapake Tembo is admitted to a private clinic in Lilongwe.

According to his son John Tembo Jnr, the veteran politician was rushed to the hospital Monday evening last week and is still unwell.

He further said JZU who is in his early 90s has acute pneumonia dehydration and had surgery on one foot due to his diabetic condition.

Tembo, who was a trusted right hand man for former president late Kamuzu Banda, is a veteran Malawian politician who served for years as MCP president.

Previous article
Parliament responds to CDEDI’s Call… summons IG, agencies on security lapse
Next article
Digital transformation essential to Malawi socio-economic development-Chakwera
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc