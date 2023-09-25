MALAWI SECURITY GONE TO THE DOGS: CDEDI wants parliament to summon Police Chief, Minister Zikhale Ng’oma over security breakdown

Homeland Security Minister Hon Ken Zikhale-Ng’oma, MP

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has petitioned Defence and Security Parliamentary Committee to summon Inspector General of Police Merlyn Yolamu and Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale-Ng’oma to explain the state of security in the country.

The development follows cold blood murders of Coca-Cola Beverages Sales Manager Allan Witika, a business lady known as Agnes Katengeza, and another known as Jacob Msokera, within a space of five days.

In a letter addressed to chairperson for the committee Ralph Pachalo Jooma CDEDI’s Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa said almost each and every citizen has been affected directly or indirectly with the security breakdown in the country.

NAMIWA: ,Malawians are living in fear

“CDEDI is requesting your committee to invoke its constitutional powers to summon both the Homeland Security Minister, Hon Ken Zikhale-Ng’oma, MP and the Inspector General (IG) for the Malawi Police Service (MPS) Madam Merlyn Yolamu, to appear before the committee to justify to Malawians on why they deserve to continue drawing tax payers’ money from the public purse, when it is apparent that they do not have any clue whatsoever to curb the current security breakdown,” said Namiwa in a letter

According to CDEDI, apart from scaring away potential investors, the total security breakdown is counterproductive since no one is sure of what would happen to their own lives and property, as a result the citizens are living in fear, hence their lack of concentration on anything.

Meanwhile, Minister Zikhale Ng’oma is expected to address members of the press today over the same issue.