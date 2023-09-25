CSOs condemn wave of mysterious, brutal killings…call for enhanced national security  

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Malawi has issued a joint statement condemning the alarming wave of mysterious and brutal deaths that have recently plagued the country.

The CSOs namely National Advocacy Platform, Human Rights Defenders Coalition, Centre for Civil Society Strengthening Civil Society Coalition on Accountability and Transparency, NGO Gender Coordination Network.

Others are Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency, Malawi Human Rights Resource Centre, Youth and Society, Malawi Economic Justice Network and Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation.

The statement follows the he recent brutal killings of Agness Katengeza, Jacob Msokera, and Allan Wittika, coupled with the alarming number of deaths resulting from incidents of mob justice which according to CSOs serve as stark and tragic reminders of the disturbing security lapses that our society is currently grappling with.

According to the statement, the recurring cases of mysterious and brutal deaths in Malawi are indicative of profound security lapses, the implications of which extend far beyond the immediate tragedy.

“The security lapses not only undermine the citizens’ trust in their government but also pose a grave danger to the stability and well-being of the nation,” reads the statement in part

The CSOs has since asked authorities to enforce the law and initiate thorough, impartial, and expeditious investigations into all instances of mysterious and brutal deaths, ensuring that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice.

.