Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Photos: MDF soldier accused of forcing Kabaza operator to suck his ‘cucumber’

A yet identified Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Soldier is being accused of forcing 18-year-old Kabaza operator to perform oral sex on him as a punishment for alleged reckless riding in Likoma Island, Zodiak Online has reported.  

The victim has told Zodiak Online that the incident happened on Monday when the suspect held him hostage at a military vehicle to unzip his trousers to suck the suspect’s manhood.

The victim further said he is failing to operate publicly for fear of any man in uniform as he claims to have developed chronic nausea that is failing him to eat when he recalls the incidence.

Both District Social Welfare Officer Christopher Kanaza and Likoma Police officer In charge assistant Superintendent Spencer Jinja have confirmed to have received the complaint from the victim.

