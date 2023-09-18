Maranatha to reward Eight MSCE top performers in Malawi with K1 million

Maranatha Academy keeps on decorating star performers

Maranatha Private Academy says it will reward the eight students from different secondary schools in the country who performed well in the 2023 Malawi Schools Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

The students are those who managed to score 6 to 7 points.

According to the school’s Managing Director, Dr Ernest Kaonga, they will reward the top three students,who got 6 points from St Marys and Dedza Secondary School with K1 million each.

The students are Esnart Chiwala, Don Chikopa and Joseph Mathias.

On top of that, Mathias, has been offered a job, as a student teacher at their newly opened Lilongwe campus.

“Since they are on holiday and after reading Joseph Mathias story in a newspaper we found out that he is from a family which is struggling financially.So we thought it wise that during this holiday he should raise money for his university fees through this job,”said Kaonga.

Kaonga also said, the other students from Maranatha Academy, St Marys, Dedza and Marist,who got 7 points will receive K750,000 each.

The students are, Queen Mambuza, Kudanda,Davie,Benjamin Soko, Precious Chingwalu and Saviour Nyirenda.

Kaonga said these awards initiative were introduced to encourage students in Malawi to excel in education.

“We will continue to help government uplift education in the country and that is why we recognise both private and public schools,”said Kaonga.

This is not the first time for Maranatha to reward students who have perfomed well during Maneb examinations.

Recently,the school rewarded 3 top perfomers from PSLCE with K1 million each.The school has also been rewarded JCE and MSCE top perfomers with various gifts.

On another note, Maranatha Academy said they are set to open another campus in Mzuzu.

Currently,the school has two campuses in Blantyre and one in Lilongwe.