CDEDI pens Chilima over Mulodza, Mulanje-Drift Sukasanje-Chiringa Road

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has written Vice President Saulos Chilima to use his executive powers to ensure the Mulodza, Mulanje-Drift Sukasanje-Chiringa Road is urgently rehabilitated.

The road connects Mulanje and Phalombe districts but has remained abandoned for over two years since government terminated contract with M.A Kharafi, a contractor that was rehabilitating the road.

The condition is currently impassable after the condition became undesirable early this year following the devastating impact of Tropical Freddy.

Chilima announced the termination of the contract with M A Kharifa when he toured the road in 2020 where he also assured the people that a new contractor would be identified to complete the project.

“Our immediate fear is that anytime the rainy season will be setting in, and this means that the same areas that were hardest hit by the devastating cyclone Freddy will be cut off again, and in the process making it difficult for the area to have access to both food and agricultural implements such as fertilisers,” says Cdedi executive director Sylvester Namiwa in the letter which has also been copied to Minister of Transport and Public Works Jacob Hara.

Namiwa says if the worst gets to the worst, Chilima should direct the Roads Authority to use military bridges, gabion baskets and poles to replace the loose soil used while working on the more permanent measures.

“Furthermore, in the spirit of transparency and accountability, and in line with the Access To Information (ATI) Act, Malawians may wish to be reminded by you Sir, on what happened to the previous contractor MA Kharaffi and the resources that were earmarked for this project,” reads the letter.

In an interview Namiwa said they specifically wrote Chilima because he visited the area and made a promise to the people before the disaster struck.

Press Secretary in the Office of the Vice President Pilirani Phiri has confirmed receiving Cdedi letter which he said would get it to the attention of Chilima.