CHIEF CHIMALIRO LAID TO REST, As Nankhumwa tells Chakwera to urgently feed dying Malawians

Nankhumwa making his statement

As over 4 million Malawians are dealing with crisis level of hunger, Leader of the Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa has called out President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to feed his people before he jumps on the next plane soon as Malawians are in urgent need of food and humanitarian help.

Nankhumwa was speaking today at the burial of traditional authority Chimaliro who passed away on Friday last week after being involved in motorbike accident.

Nankhumwa said a good leader will always take care of his people when they are inneed of food.

“Am appealing to president Chakwera to make a bold step of ensuring that ‘no one dies of hunger” in this country because money for food was already approved by Parliament for ADMARC to sell to the poor unfortunately all ADMARC depots are empty and this is not only scary but irresponsible,” said Nankhumwa while getting applause from the mourners for his candid speech.

Turning to the legacy of late Chimaliro, Nankhumwa said the departed traditional leader was champion of development, crusader in the struggle for justice, women and elderly empowerment.

“His overarching impact and influence of our late chief, who dedicated his whole life to defend the oppressed and the downtrodden will be highly missed not only from the family and people of Thyolo but the whole nation,’ said Nankhumwa who is also the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Southern region.

Taking his turn, Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Owen Chomanika admitted that indeed Malawians are suffering and most of them are facing hunger but he was quick to say President Chakwera is working tirelessly to fix the socioeconomic challenges Malawians are going through.

Chomanika has also called for unity among political leaders in the country that is critical for economic growth.

Born Taulayi Kaphiyo in 1984, Senior Chief Chimaliro died at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital on Friday last week after he was involved in motorbike accident.

Several Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leaders which included Dr George Chaponda, Ben Phiri, Mary Navicha, Chimwemwe Chipungu, among others attend the ceremony.