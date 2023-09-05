Chakwera receives hero’s welcome in north

By Tawonga Moyo & Joel Chirwa

Mzuzu, September 5: Hundreds of people on Tuesday gathered at Katoto Roundabout and Mzuzu Airport in Mzuzu City to welcome President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and the First Lady Monica Chakwera to the northern region where the President is expected to preside over a number of government functions.

The President was welcomed in Mzuzu by, among others, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) dignitaries including Minister of Defence, Harry Mkandawire and Tonse alliance partners and supporters.

Welcoming the President, Mkandawire said the presence of the members of the Tonse Alliance is a proof that they appreciate the current regime.

In his remarks, MCP Regional Chairperson for North-South, Joseph Chavula expressed gratitude to the President for the crucial assignments which he will conduct in the region.

Speaking to the gathering, Chakwera who spoke in Tumbuka thanked the people for welcoming him to the region.

“My coming to preside over these crucial engagements is a demonstration of our commitment to enhance development in the country. Issues of education, water, sanitation and mega farms is among the areas we have attached our commitment along with other infrastructure projects,” he said.

Among other public engagements, the President is expected to preside over the Mzuzu University graduation ceremony and the university’s silver jubilee celebration.

He is also scheduled to commission Linga Irrigation Scheme and Nkhata Bay Town Water Supply System and Sanitation projects in Nkhatabay.