Chimwendo tours ruins of Ndirande market, As Chakwera orders NEEF to splash loans to victims

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has disclosed that President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has ordered the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) to swiftly provide soft loans to the affected families who lost their properties and goods due to inferno that razed down the market two weeks ago.

Chimwendo announced this on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 when he visited the Ndirande market.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said President Chakwera commiserates with the people of Ndirande and those families who have lost property and means of livelihood in the process and that government recognizes the critical role the vendors provide to the socioeconomic transformation of the country.

Chimwendo addressing vendors

“I would like to put on record the deep and sincere condolences to the families from the State President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on the unfortunate incident that struck here. The president is profoundly saddened by this. This is the reason he ordered the NEEF to swiftly allow the victims to get loans so that they can quickly return to their two feet” said Chimwendo Banda who was accompanied by his deputy Owen Chomanika.

Chimwendo also shared with families some cash as a relief.

He also pledged that government in collaboration with other stakeholders would soon provide resources to rebuild the market once the full assessment report is out.

Acknowledging the support by government through the minister, Chairperson of Ndirande market committee Chancy Widon, said he is delighted to see the minister and his deputy to cheer the people of Ndirande during this difficult period and the announcement of the loans to the affected families and asked God to continue blessing leadership of this country.