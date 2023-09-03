GROWING YOUR WISDOM:  Maczale Academy opens its doors in Mzuzu…offers free computer lessons to students

…..Students to enjoy DStv

Are you looking for better school to send your child? Smile, the search is now over…. Maczale Academy is here for you.

Maczale academy, with well experienced and dedicated teachers, has a history of 100% percent in both Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) and Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

Trending under the slogan ‘Growing Your Wisdom’, the school is located after Dunduzu Road Block along M1 road between Mzuzu and Ekwendeni, a quiet and conducive environment for learning.

Maczale academy with MANEB centre number is recognized by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and has fully stocked Library and laboratories for both science and computer lessons meeting all modern curriculum needs.

As not enough, the school has modern hostels with beds and comfortable mattress, new classes with good desks suitable for both male and female learners, big hall for entertainment and DStv among others.

School fee at the school is very affordable; MK 50,000 for day scholars, MK110, OOO for day scholars with school minibus and MK150, 000 boarding fee which can be paid in cash or installments.

The school shall open for the 2023-2024 school calendar on September 11, 2023 and registration at the school is currently underway and registration fee is pegged at MK10, 000 only. Places are available in both forms.

For more contact the school on the following number +265884274169 or +265992526925 or via the following postal address Maczale Academy, P.O.BOX 1283, Mzuzu.