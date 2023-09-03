DPP Publicity Secretary Dausi expelled from the party

The opposition party, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 announced that it has expelled from the party its Publicity Secretary, Nicholas Dausi with immediate effect.

Dausi faces accusations of misconduct and other breaches of the party constitutional provisions.

Reacting to his expulsion, Dausi said, “am not aware of the decision by the party”.

But according to the statement that has been signed by party’s ‘spokesperson’ who is also the official spokesperson of former president Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika says the party charged Dausi with multiple counts which include the following:

The charges that have seen Dausi expelled from the party are found in section 6 of the party’s constitution.

Section 6(1) (V) States that every member of the party shall obey and carry out all lawful instructions given by a senior member of the party so whom he reports in the performance of his functions in the Party or to whom he is otherwise answerable by reason of rank.

(Vii) no member shall undermine the authority of the President or a member of the National Governing Council.

(Viii) no member shall do or say such thing whose effect is to undermine or jeopardize the interests of the Party.

The Disciplinary Committee of DPP is already challenged in court for it has five members instead of 5 people.

Dausi who is the close ally of leader of opposition Dr Kondwani Nankhumwa who also once expunged from the party on frivolous charges. He was saved by the courts.

Political analysts have already ruled DPP out of 2025 polls if their bickering continues like the way they are behaving now.