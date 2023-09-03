By Lyson Sibande

Democratic Progressive Party-DPP must learn quickly that firing party officials and members is not the only way to deal with presumed or confirmed traitors, dissidents and those with dissenting views.

You can’t unite and rebuild the party by firing someone every day. You only look intolerant, dictatorial and create more resentment and cracks within. Legal battles emerge as well and distract the party from the rebuilding efforts.

If your easiest way of dealing with dissidents, is firing them from the party, then you don’t know any better and lack conflict and party management skills.

The best strategy is to isolate the dissidents. Isolate them and discredit them through the media to deprive them of any legitimacy in the party or public domain. That way you contain their influence. Along the way, they might get frustrated and possibly resign out of their will.

DAUSI

There is a reason why the USA or European countries rarely go to war. If they solved every bilateral conflict with war, we would have more invasions than we have ever seen.

They choose to isolate the enemy, demonize them on international media platforms and impose sanctions.

The idea is to contain and suffocate the target so that it is too weak to harm their interests or disintegrate from within.

Dausi should not have been fired. He should have been isolated and get relieved of any party responsibilities, if he had any.

If anything, I was expecting DPP to fire Shadrick Namalomba as the Party Spokesperson because times is the of the essence. He is not fit to be DPP’s Spokesperson.

Finally, when I give an opinion, it remains my personal opinion. I don’t benefit or lose anything if the opinion is followed or ignored. It makes no difference to me.