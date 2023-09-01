FINCA brings ‘Kuiphula ndi Finca’ promo

…TELL A FRIEND TO TELL A FRIEND

FINCA Malawi has launched a promotion dubbed ‘Kuiphula ndi Finca’ which will run for a period of 3 months from 1st of September 31st of November 2023.

The grand prize for the promotion is K200, 000; K100, 000 for runners up and K50, 000 for the third position.

Speaking during the launch of the promotion in Blantyre on Friday, Finca Marketing Manager Takondwa Chirwa, said the grand draw for the promotion will be conducted end November this year.

According to Chirwa, to qualify for the promotion, an individual must place a Fixed Deposit with FINCA, Minimum of MK50, 000.

Chirwa added that individuals or group who will refer new customer(s) to get a loan of minimum MK2 million business loans may get a MK30, 000 cash rebates and other branded merchandise.

FINCA Limited started its operations in Malawi in 1994.

To date, with its Head Office in Blantyre, FINCA Limited is now operating 23 branches countrywide servicing both rural and urban entrepreneurs with financial needs.

Initially, FINCA started as a Microfinance institution offering loans in groups and later combined with individual loans product after registering successful performance with the later.

In 2015, FINCA Limited received a Deposit Taking license which has transformed FINCA into the first and currently only Deposit Taking Microfinance Institution (DTMFI) in Malawi, enabling it to offer both Savings and Credit products.

FINCA’s focus over the past years has been on helping low income individuals and communities invest in their future anchored on its mission to fight poverty through providing lasting and life changing financial solutions