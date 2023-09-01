CYCLONE FREDDY: Pacific Limited to rehabilitate Chikwawa boreholes

Pacific group of companies through its free borehole rehabilitation exercise has started repairing broken boreholes for free including some that were damaged by the cyclone Freddy in Chikwawa west in Chikwawa district.

In an interview with Malawi voice online James Msusa team leader for the free Pacific borehole rehabilitation exercise said that their main aim is to see that people are drinking safe water in Chikwawa west constituency and Malawi at large.

Msusa further said that their intervention has helped in serving more than 3 million lives across Malawi who were walking a long distance to fetch water.

According to Msusa, in Chikwawa west Pacific group of companies is expected to repair about 50 boreholes in areas of Traditional Authority Chapananga, Sub Traditional Authorities Golasi, and Lumwira just mention a few.

The Pacific borehole rehabilitation exercise team will spend close to 30 million kwacha in carrying out the initiative in Chikwawa west constituency this month.

To date Pacific Limited has fixed more than 7,000 nonfunctional boreholes across the country since the inception of the project in late 2015 and has saved a trillion hours to various communities in search of clean water.